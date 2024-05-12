IN PICS | For these dogs it’s heal, not heel
Leonie Wagner witnessed the healing bond between humans and dogs when she joined a group of volunteers and their dogs who are part of the non-profit organisation TOP Dogs
12 May 2024 - 00:00
Tails are wagging in the parking area of the Casa do Sol School in a northern suburb in Johannesburg. Six therapy dogs wait patiently, their tails whipping back and forth with anticipation as they eagerly nuzzle and sniff one another. Nessa, a black Labrador, leads the way down the corridor to the outdoor play area where three groups of children with varying degrees of physical and intellectual disabilities wait in anticipation for the pups to arrive. ..
