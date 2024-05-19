Insight

Book Extract

‘The DA would have ultimately destroyed my soul’: Maimane

In this edited extract of ‘Dare to Believe’, politician Mmusi Maimane explains what he calls 'The Horror of September' when he decided to leave the DA

19 May 2024 - 00:00 By Mmusi Maimane

In navigating the political landscape, numerous matters required delicate political management, as is often the case in such environments. However, some issues presented particularly challenging complexities. An example of this was the DA’s Dianne Kohler Barnard’s retweeting a call to bring back former president PW Botha, who was very much associated with Apartheid. While it was justifiably met with a backlash, it wasn’t the first time I noticed she was particularly ignorant. ..

