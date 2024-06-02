Book Extract

The battle for Bechuanaland

In ‘Morafe: Person, Family and Nation in Colonial Bechuanaland, 1880s-1950s’, Khumisho Moguerane explores two generations of the prominent Molema family. They were ‘border people’ who straddled what would become present-day South Africa and Botswana

In ‘Morafe: Person, Family and Nation in Colonial Bechuanaland, 1880s-1950s’, Khumisho Moguerane explores two generations of the prominent Molema family. They were “border people” who straddled what would become present-day South Africa and Botswana. The book begins in the 1880s at the frontier of the new British territories of British Bechuanaland (North West and Northern Cape provinces) and the Bechuanaland Protectorate (Botswana). In this edited extract, Moguerane charts how Isaac Molema and his half-brother Montsioa found ingenious ways of navigating the rapidly changing sociopolitical landscape especially on what forms of morafe, understood as “personhood”, were developed by the traditional chieftaincy class and/or the educated class. ..