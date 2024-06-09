Surviving and thriving after school
Extracurricular programmes such as academic, sporting and cultural activities keep children off the streets and on track for later academic and career success
09 June 2024 - 00:00
At the end of a long gravel road in the Western Cape is the hamlet of Vermaaklikheid, where a dream is becoming reality. Here one-time supermodel Josie Borain and IT expert Hilary Melck are giving teens computers to work on after school...
