Insight

Sunday Morning Assessment

Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen walk a tightrope together

Leaders put their positions on the line as they sway reluctant members

16 June 2024 - 00:00
Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times

John Steenhuisen had a spring in his walk at the first parliamentary sitting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday. He was beaming from ear to ear as everyone tried to get his attention. He was ambushed by a huge media contingent as soon as he walked in. He was the man of the moment...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen walk a tightrope together Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | An ironic tie-up that could be awkward for the ANC — and ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Jabulani Khumalo Hogarth
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | A dearth of facts and evidence in MK Party’s ConCourt case Insight
  5. CARTOON | GNU triumphs over ‘distant runner-up’ EFF, ‘boycotter’ MK Party Opinion

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...