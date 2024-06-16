Sunday Morning Assessment
Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen walk a tightrope together
Leaders put their positions on the line as they sway reluctant members
16 June 2024 - 00:00
John Steenhuisen had a spring in his walk at the first parliamentary sitting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday. He was beaming from ear to ear as everyone tried to get his attention. He was ambushed by a huge media contingent as soon as he walked in. He was the man of the moment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.