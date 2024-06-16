FOB
What happened to the school at the centre of the June 16 uprising?
While the 1976 uprising cemented Morris Isaacson High School’s place in history, Prof Clive Glaser tackles two central questions: how did this school in Soweto flourish under Bantu Education, and why did it not reach its full potential in the democratic era?
Morris Isaacson High School (MIHS) in Jabavu is best known for its role in the 1976 Soweto uprising. A statue of Tsietsi Mashinini, a former pupil and probably the most prominent leader of the uprising, stands near the entrance to the school grounds. MIHS always features in the annual commemoration of the uprising on June 16 — now a public holiday, Freedom Day. Not surprisingly, in the public mind the school is closely associated with the events of June 1976. Sarafina! was filmed at MIHS in 1992, and even though the story is set in the mid-1980s, it somehow reinforced the public connection between MIHS and the 1976 revolt. ..
