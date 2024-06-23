Insight

Ramaphosa ‘was very smart in going the GNU route’, says Roelf Meyer

Veteran negotiator Roelf Meyer speaks to Hendrik Hancke about lessons from the first GNU

23 June 2024 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

He is one of the elder statesmen of Mzansi and when it comes to a GNU Roelf Meyer has seen it all before. He believes the nation might finally be on the right track...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Counterfeit conundrum - from fake to fabulous Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | An ironic tie-up that could be awkward for the ANC — and ... Opinion
  3. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen walk a tightrope together Insight
  4. LAWSON NAIDOO | Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas; MPs won’t vote to reform ... Opinion
  5. BUSANI NGCAWENI | A time for renewal and regeneration for the ANC Opinion

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...