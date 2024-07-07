Insight

Shaping the world one word at a time

In this extract from his memoir about his writer father Chris, Kevin van Wyk recalls him saying that authors have a deeper motive than creating mere entertainment

07 July 2024 - 00:00 By Kevin van Wyk

“So, Kevin, do you also want to be a writer like your dad?”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Recycling of failed ministers proves the ANC is deaf to the ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Bizarre cabinet and Gauteng 'gemors': ANC is playing ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Bonginkosi Khanyile Hogarth
  4. It's wrong to assume that South Africa has credible leadership Opinion
  5. FM LUCKY MATHEBULA | The sprouts of reactionary ethnic nationalisms Opinion

Latest Videos

‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...
From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...