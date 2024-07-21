Insight

At home in foreign affairs

In an interview with Lizeka Tandwa, Naledi Pandor reflects on her time as foreign minister, why she declined to be Cyril Ramaphosa’s running mate, and her relationships with powerful foreign ministers

21 July 2024 - 00:00
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

“I never in my 30 years of being in parliament imagined the ANC would be in a unity [government] with the DA, so I’m still getting used to it. I’m on a brief, a watching brief.” This was the parting shot from former minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor, revealing an apprehension that many of her colleagues have expressed regarding the government of national unity (GNU)...

