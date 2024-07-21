At home in foreign affairs
In an interview with Lizeka Tandwa, Naledi Pandor reflects on her time as foreign minister, why she declined to be Cyril Ramaphosa’s running mate, and her relationships with powerful foreign ministers
21 July 2024 - 00:00
“I never in my 30 years of being in parliament imagined the ANC would be in a unity [government] with the DA, so I’m still getting used to it. I’m on a brief, a watching brief.” This was the parting shot from former minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor, revealing an apprehension that many of her colleagues have expressed regarding the government of national unity (GNU)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.