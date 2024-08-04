Book Extract
The explosive life of Joe Modise
In the first of these two extracts from 'Comrade & Commander: The Life and Times of Joe Modise', MK’s longest-serving commander (known as JM) writes in Dawn, an MK journal, about the bomb he placed at a post office as ‘the happiest day of my life’. This article is one of the rare occasions when he wrote about his life. And in the second extract, Ronnie Kasrils recalls the first time he met JM
04 August 2024 - 00:00
JOE MODISE..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.