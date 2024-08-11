A woman of talent and heart, Connie Chiume made her mark on the arts
Leonie Wagner pays tribute to Connie Chiume and the glittering legacy of her impactful work on stage and screen
11 August 2024 - 00:00
With an infectious laugh that could light up any room, a passion for acting that radiated through in every role she played, Connie Chiume was a rare gem. On August 6, the internationally acclaimed and award-winning actress died at the age of 72. She was being treated at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg when news of her death was announced by her family...
