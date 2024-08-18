How Shivambu the hunter became the hunted
Behind the scenes of the EFF deputy president's surprise shift to the MKP
18 August 2024 - 00:04
When Floyd Shivambu set out to woo Magasela Mzobe into the ranks of the EFF, no one would have imagined that the recruiter would end up being the recruited...
