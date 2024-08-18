IN PICS | A bird’s eye view of climate change
Climate change is affecting bird species and their behaviour, particularly the extreme heat., Claire Keeton takes a look at what the research reveals about how temperatures affects feeding, breeding and survival
18 August 2024 - 00:00
The red-winged starlings on University of Cape Town campus know researcher Abiodun Ademola is someone they can trust. That is why she does not join fellow students from the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology (https://science.uct.ac.za/fitzpatrick)when they pick up chicks in their nests to ring them. She doesn’t want to be seen as the enemy — those humans who add to their stress...
