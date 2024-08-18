Insight

IN PICS | A bird’s eye view of climate change

Climate change is affecting bird species and their behaviour, particularly the extreme heat., Claire Keeton takes a look at what the research reveals about how temperatures affects feeding, breeding and survival

18 August 2024 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The red-winged starlings on University of Cape Town campus know researcher Abiodun Ademola is someone they can trust. That is why she does not join fellow students from the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology (https://science.uct.ac.za/fitzpatrick)when they pick up chicks in their nests to ring them. She doesn’t want to be seen as the enemy — those humans who add to their stress...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Eyes on the ground shield birds from death on wind farms News
  2. Oil spill from ship in Western Cape: penguin corridor risk South Africa
  3. Owlish wisdom soothes ruffled feathers News

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth
  2. A woman of talent and heart, Connie Chiume made her mark on the arts Insight
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport Opinion
  4. Unlocking learners' mother-tongue magic Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Agony of Adetshina lays bare our woeful Afrophobia Opinion

Latest Videos

Dear England Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor
Vanya Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor