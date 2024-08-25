Tribute
An intellectual giant whose insights and deeds are a guiding beacon
Reuel Khoza pays tribute to the late Muxe Nkondo, whose many achievements included serving as vice-chancellor of the university of Venda
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Today, we gather not only to mourn the loss but to celebrate the life of a giant, Prof Muxe Gessler Nkondo. His passing leaves a void that words can scarcely capture, yet his legacy is one that will resonate through generations, in the halls of academia, in the corridors of government and in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him...
