Turning ‘dead white man’s clothes’ into designer outfits and income

Designers from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda and South AfricaSA are alchemists who change textile waste into fashion that transforms lives, writes Claire Keeton

25 August 2024 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Multi-award winning fashion designer Nkwo Onwuka can’t keep up with the demand for her outfits: they are worn on catwalks and red carpets from her home in Nigeria to Europe, the UK and the US, and chosen for museum collections. What is unique about her brand is that many NKWO garments are made from upcycled denim and Dakala cloth, a fabric she invented using studio waste and denim, along with traditional Aso-oke fabric from Nigeria...

