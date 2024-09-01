Can you design your own death?
We’re all going to die. Yes, you too — and this very moment is not soon to start accepting it
01 September 2024 - 00:00
For the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of helping people face their last days and moments here in this earthly realm. It’s not an occupation. Not many people can make a living off the dying, and it’s usually someone in the family who attends to these essential needs...
