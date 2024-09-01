‘There’s a bubbling up of the zeitgeist’: Parents rise up against smartphones
Children need time to play, make friends, learn, be creative and independent
01 September 2024 - 00:00
“If you see me with my cellphone, you are allowed to confront me,” Shane Kidwell, the headmaster of St Albans College in Pretoria, told boys at the school where cellphones “cannot be seen” during the academic day or they are confiscated. That rule holds for everyone: the head, teachers and boys alike...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.