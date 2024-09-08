EXTRACT | Born to Struggle: The Meers arrive in South Africa
Fourteen years after Fatima Meer’s passing, she remains one of the most loved activists in South Africa. In this edited extract from 'Born to Struggle — a Biography of Fatima Meer' by Arjumand Wajid, the former BBC journalist digs into the family past and describes how they first arrived in South Africa
08 September 2024 - 00:00
Seventeen-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Meer stepped off the steamer at Port Natal, Durban, in September 1882. He had had a long journey, starting with a train from Surat to Bombay on the west coast of India, where he had boarded the ship bound for South Africa. Like his countrymen on the ship, he had come to these unknown shores to start a new life and make his fortune. ..
