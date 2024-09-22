FOB
‘It’s crucial in our culture’: The reeds that refuse to bend to criticism
The reed dance ceremony with its bare breasts and virginity testing raises eyebrows among many non-traditionalists. But its supporters praise it for promoting chastity and Zulu culture
22 September 2024 - 00:00
The humid air in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, hums with the jingle of ankle rattles. It’s the 40th anniversary of the reed dance ceremony and thousands of Zulu maidens have arrived dressed in beaded garments. ..
