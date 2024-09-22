Smuts vs Xuma — Round 2
This is the second part of an edited extract from the chapter ‘Jan Smuts, Alfred Xuma and the Struggle for Racial Equality in South Africa, 1939-1948’, by Bongani Ngqulunga, from the book ‘Reappraising the Life and Legacy of Jan C Smuts’. The author highlights the friction between Smuts and Xuma, which provides insights into Smuts’s role in the ‘Native problem’
22 September 2024 - 00:00
Smuts had already outlined his government’s main approach to the so-called Native problem. In an address to the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) delivered in January 1942 in Cape Town, he made a startling admission that the policy of segregating black and white South Africans, which was the bedrock of Hertzog’s Native Bills and his own, had failed dismally. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.