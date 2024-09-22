Insight

Voices in the discordant discourse

Patrick Bulger sits down with sociologist David Hirsh to interrogate the validity of Hirsh’s claim that anti-Zionism is the new anti-Semitism

22 September 2024 - 00:00

In a week in which the conflict in the Middle East plumbed new depths of brutality with Israel’s “pager’’ attack in Lebanon, South Africa’s Jewish community found itself under siege for its unconditional support of Israel in the bloody conflict...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | London calling: brother, you can go it alone! Opinion
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Xi's great foreign policy coup: fawning African leaders Opinion
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Steenhuisen’s self-induced ‘cadre’ calamity Opinion
  4. PATRICK BULGER | ‘Culture’ is now the last refuge of a scoundrel Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Howard Feldman Hogarth
  2. JULIUS MALEMA | Nationalisation of Reserve Bank is critical to economic ... Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Reserve Bank puts ‘cherry on the top’ with repo rate cut Opinion
  4. ‘It’s crucial in our culture’: The reeds that refuse to bend to criticism Insight
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA will remain stunted unless it roots out racism and ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C