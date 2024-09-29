A continuous humanness
This is an edited transcript of Nobel Prize in Literature laureate Dr Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nelson Mandela Foundation Lecture, under the theme ‘Realising Our Shared Humanity’
29 September 2024 - 00:00
It is an honour to address you in a forum such as this, which seeks to memorialise and celebrate the achievements and the courage of a great man. His overwhelming achievement is, of course, to lead the struggle of his country to freedom. His courage was evident in the odds he and his comrades and his people had to overcome to sustain that struggle...
