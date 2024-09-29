Insight

A continuous humanness

This is an edited transcript of Nobel Prize in Literature laureate Dr Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nelson Mandela Foundation Lecture, under the theme ‘Realising Our Shared Humanity’

29 September 2024 - 00:00 By Abdulrazak Gurnah

It is an honour to address you in a forum such as this, which seeks to memorialise and celebrate the achievements and the courage of a great man. His overwhelming achievement is, of course, to lead the struggle of his country to freedom. His courage was evident in the odds he and his comrades and his people had to overcome to sustain that struggle...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Roman Cabanac Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | By dislodging Brink, the Gauteng ANC has become the tail ... Opinion
  3. LEON SCHREIBER | Home affairs plans a digital revolution Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | ANC pushing DA to the brink of a GNU walkout Opinion
  5. LIZEKA TANDWA | Ramaphosa's captaincy of the GNU isn’t guaranteed to last Opinion

Latest Videos

Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS
Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt