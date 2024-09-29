From Farm to Film — De Doorns kids shine on the big screen

‘Maak Stil die Geblaf’ is more than just a documentary on children training dogs, it has become a catalyst for change in a small town in the Cape Winelands, writes Leonie Wagner

Outside The Bay Hotel in Camps Bay a group of children dressed in black T-shirts and jeans are eagerly waiting. A blue carpet leads them to the lobby, where the wall is lined with movie posters from the films showcased at the Silwerskerm Film Festival...