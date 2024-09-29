FOB
Seeing the music, feeling the love: Reflecting on Siphiwe Mhlambi’s new pictorial collection
As the Joy of Jazz fFestival celebrated 25 years, its official chronicler, Siphiwe Mhlambi, launcheds his much-awaited of his pictorial book ‘Rhythms in Black & White: A Visual Journey Through the World of Jazz’. Bongani Madondo listens on to the lyrical compositions in his work
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Everyone loves the swing-time allure of jazz, yet many are intimidated by its self- perpetuated mythologies and aura of connoisseurship. Siphiwe Mhlambi should not be its star visual chronicler right now. He’s too ubiquitous, too “fly”, too accessible. Yet therein lies his genius. One hopes that those with eyes to see and not just look might have espied Mhlambi’s ubiquitous jazz photography by now. It has practically erased his wider body of work of the past 30 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.