Insight

FOB

Return of the superspreader

Claire Keeton speaks to acclaimed author Malcolm Gladwell about his new book 'Revenge of the Tipping Point', which unearths clues about the forces — increasingly engineered and often subterranean — that drive the social epidemics shifting our ideas and behaviour

06 October 2024 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Who doesn’t want to live in a friendly community that is pretty, safe and has a successful school? That’s what the affluent parents of a US town dubbed “Poplar Grove” set out to create at the turn of the 21st century. But like most fairy tales, this story has a dark side...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Tackle the divisive trolls, maul the malcontents, and let ... Opinion
  2. Consulting firm McKinsey to pay $230m in latest US opioid settlements World

Most read

  1. Bayede Dawg keeps his cool Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The only way to fix our country and rid ourselves of fools ... Opinion
  3. From Farm to Film — De Doorns kids shine on the big screen Insight
  4. CARTOON | ‘Failed by own counsel’: Mkhwebane guns for judiciary after SCA ruling Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Busisiwe Mkhwebane Hogarth

Latest Videos

TNL2022 | Nthabiseng Mothutsi - Limpopo Baobabs 🌳
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...