FOB
Return of the superspreader
Claire Keeton speaks to acclaimed author Malcolm Gladwell about his new book 'Revenge of the Tipping Point', which unearths clues about the forces — increasingly engineered and often subterranean — that drive the social epidemics shifting our ideas and behaviour
06 October 2024 - 00:00
Who doesn’t want to live in a friendly community that is pretty, safe and has a successful school? That’s what the affluent parents of a US town dubbed “Poplar Grove” set out to create at the turn of the 21st century. But like most fairy tales, this story has a dark side...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.