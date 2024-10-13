Insight

Bugs to the rescue

With parakeets, beetles and cacti among the invasives threatening local species, SA has emerged as a leader in the global fight to control alien invasions, writes Claire Keeton

13 October 2024 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

It’s a David and Goliath story, an everyday bug vs a deadly queen. In this version, the galling mealybug conquers the queen of the night cactus, succeeding where people armed with pesticides could not...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Scientists and citizens combine forces to battle deadly beetle Insight
  2. Natural-born controllers: biological agents help defeat invasions Science
  3. Invading aliens an escalating threat to people and nature globally Science

Most read

  1. Ray McCauley, the ‘high priest of South Africa’ Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Those in the ANC sniping at the GNU and its allies are ... Opinion
  3. LEON SCHREIBER | Home affairs plans a digital revolution Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | No more police platitudes about tackling crime Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Bela beast waits for Ramaphosa Opinion

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie media briefing