Bugs to the rescue
With parakeets, beetles and cacti among the invasives threatening local species, SA has emerged as a leader in the global fight to control alien invasions, writes Claire Keeton
13 October 2024 - 00:00
It’s a David and Goliath story, an everyday bug vs a deadly queen. In this version, the galling mealybug conquers the queen of the night cactus, succeeding where people armed with pesticides could not...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.