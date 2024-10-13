FOB
Exactly what did Zelda la Grange learn?
13 October 2024 - 00:00
One of Zelda la Grange’s pet peeves is tardiness. Nelson Mandela was also a stickler for punctuality, so much so that he regarded lateness as a character flaw. So it’s no surprise that his former private secretary shares this sentiment. “I absolutely hate it when people are not punctual. Nelson Mandela could be on time, every single time for everything, he drove us crazy trying to have him on time for everything,” she says. ..
