FOB
Monster’s Ball: mapping out the life and crimes of Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs
Bongani Madondo maps out the life and crimes of Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, the most egotistical fallen American angel since Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and OJ Simpson
27 October 2024 - 00:00
“If this Midnight Summer’s Dream Party invitation wasn’t enough to strike terror into any woman’s heart, the warning in small print beneath — filming crews will be present — surely would have been. But this was one of LA’s biggest annual bashes, an infamous bacchanalian ritual held at the Playboy Mansion on the first Saturday of every August.” ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.