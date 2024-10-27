Overturning colonial stereotypes of sexual violence

UCT psychology professor Floretta Boonzaier, a leading scholar on gender-based violence and femicide, discusses the challenges and myths surrounding GBV with Claire Keeton

Does living in a leafy suburb, having a pale skin or being a celebrity keep women safe in their homes in South Africa? A country where about six women are killed each day by husbands, boyfriends or lovers, according to the 2024 South African Medical Research Council femicide survey...