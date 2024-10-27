Overturning colonial stereotypes of sexual violence
UCT psychology professor Floretta Boonzaier, a leading scholar on gender-based violence and femicide, discusses the challenges and myths surrounding GBV with Claire Keeton
27 October 2024 - 00:00
Does living in a leafy suburb, having a pale skin or being a celebrity keep women safe in their homes in South Africa? A country where about six women are killed each day by husbands, boyfriends or lovers, according to the 2024 South African Medical Research Council femicide survey...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.