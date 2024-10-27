Book Extract
The rise of Joburg’s Dark City
Solam Mkhabela’s graphic novel ‘Alexandra: A Backstory’ vividly and insightfully addresses the complex and layered history of one of the country's most iconic townships, writes Noor Nieftagodien in this edited extract of the foreword
Alexandra has a rich and distinctive history of continuous settlement that made it a mecca of black urban culture and politics for more than a century. Declared a township for “Natives and Coloureds” in 1912, Alexandra was one of a number of freehold locations where black people could own property. But successive white governments systematically undermined this right through the promulgation of segregationist laws, such as the 1913 Natives Land Act and the 1923 Natives (Urban Areas) Act. The residents of Alexandra for decades resisted these official efforts to eliminate their property rights and to remove the township, with varying degrees of success. ..
