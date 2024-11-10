Bongani Madondo's tribute to Quincy Jones
Bongani Madondo tracks the genius of Quincy Jones — producer nonpareil, cultural curator supremo and the midwife to the most captivating pop of our time — known simply as Q, who died at 91 on Sunday
10 November 2024 - 00:00
Q my elder, it does not help exiting stage left just before the world’s momentary collapse. I am still mad at you. No, scratch that. You were a giant, among khodumodumos with big feet. It’s not about other giants you’ve brushed shoulders with — the likes of Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson — or that you worked with Ray Charles, Sarah Vaughn, Count Basie and Miles Davis...
