The African penguin: Dressed for their own funerals?
The African penguin, striking formalwear plumage and all, could be extinct in 10 years unless urgent action is taken — including saving its sardine food source
10 November 2024 - 00:00
Watching the penguins go about their business on Boulder’s Beach in Simon’s Town is an undisputed highlight of a visit to Cape Town — a city with no shortage of bucket list attractions. On land, the knee-high birds resemble miniature Charlie Chaplins, with their staccato waddle and bespoke tuxedos (each bird has a unique spot pattern on its breast). In the water they are transformed into majestic sea creatures that use their stunted wings to “fly” through the water with graceful ease...
