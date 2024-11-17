Insight

Book Extract

Smuts and Mandela: Tale of two men, two states

In this edited extract of ‘Smuts and Mandela: The Men Who Made South Africa’, Roger Southall explores fascinating insights and facts about the men and their creation of two very different state

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By ROGER SOUTHALL

Jan Smuts is the figure most identified with the formation of the Union of South Africa in 1910, Nelson Mandela the figure most identified with South Africa’s transition to democracy in 1994. Australian historian Keith Hancock refers to Smuts as the “actor, manager and producer” of the new state. Author and scholar on Jan Smuts Kenneth Ingham dubs him the “unofficial general secretary” of the National Convention, which preceded Union and drew up the draft South Africa Act...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Hogarth
  2. What drives me is knowing I’m living in the fullness of my purpose’: Nomzamo ... Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | Beware the Trumpists among us Opinion
  4. BOOK EXTRACT | How I told Zuma he had to go Insight
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | With parties terrified of democracy, we are merely paying ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...