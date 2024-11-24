WILD WESTERN: The rise of Westbury’s gangs
Chapter 4: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Loyalty over life
Gang leader Vincent Stuurman was hanged alongside professional boxer Cameron Adams 40 years ago, but research by the Sunday Times suggests he should have been spared the gallows, David Isaacson writes in his fourth instalment of the 'Wild Western' series.
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Perhaps the Spaldings gang boss might not have been convicted had he told the truth during the trial before the Supreme Court in Johannesburg. Instead, Vincent Stuurman refused to rat out his gang mates and that loyalty cost him his life. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.