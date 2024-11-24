In Cloud Zumaland
MKP leader Jacob Zuma sticks to his well-worn shibboleths on the stolen election, blacks not being free and other strange ideas. Our political editor Sibongakonke Shoba spoke to him
24 November 2024 - 00:00
Nine years ago, then president Jacob Zuma invited editors and senior reporters of the mainstream media to a lunch “engagement” at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria. As he walked into the dining area, he enquired about “the table of the Sunday Crimes”. For about an hour, he complained to this newspaper’s then editors about how we were reporting about him — “especially Mondli Makhanya and that Hogarth”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.