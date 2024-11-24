Rhodes remembers beloved teacher Ally Weakley
This month Rhodes University renamed its major sports field The Ally Weakley Great Field in honour of its alumnus Alistair Weakley who was both a renowned rugby player and fighter for racial justice under apartheid. He was tragically killed in the wake of Chris Hani’s assassination. Hamilton Wende reflects on Ally’s legacy as a beloved Xhosa teacher
24 November 2024 - 00:00
I was part of the first television news crew to arrive at the scene of Chris Hani’s murder. We rushed through the streets of Dawn Park as the autumn sun shone through the windows, arriving just as one of his bodyguards did. I remember him collapsing in grief on a car roof as the truth hit him...
