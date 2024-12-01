FOB
How Eskom stopped South Africa’s crippling load-shedding
While there's no definitive answer yet, Eskom seems to have found its way back to providing the country with reliable electricity
01 December 2024 - 00:00
When Eskom recently recorded a 200-day streak without load-shedding since March 26, it was, with justification, a moment of celebration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.