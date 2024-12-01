‘Stand for president!’ Dlamini-Zuma tells SA women
But the woman who almost beat Ramaphosa to the job, won’t say whether or not she will do it again
01 December 2024 - 00:01
Though South African voters may be ready for a woman president, the country’s political parties are not. This is the view of former cabinet minister and senior ANC leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She said women candidates in intraparty leadership contests tend to have little financial support for their campaigns, giving their male counterparts a huge advantage. In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, Dlamini-Zuma said even though faced with such hurdles, it was important for women in politics to continue “rocking the boat” and “claim our space”...
