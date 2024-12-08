The app that can save women’s lives
Youth-friendly chatbot Zuzi is being trained by vulnerable groups in their slang
08 December 2024 - 00:00
“Nothing is free!” a Belville detective says after hearing about the Gender Rights in Tech (GRIT) app to protect women and children from gender-based violence that has supported hundreds of survivors after its launch mid-pandemic. But this app — with a map of nearby support services and a panic button to summon free armed response — costs users nothing, and nor does talking to friendly AI chatbot Zuzi on chatgbv (https://chatgbv.app/)...
