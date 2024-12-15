The life and death of a reluctant struggle hero
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s reflections on Shadrack Maphumulo and how apartheid forced him to fight — and killed him in December 1986
15 December 2024 - 00:00
It took his killing by the South African security forces in the early morning of December 12 1986, some five years after we first met, for me to know his real name. And then another 28 years for me to know — from what was then his unpublished biography — his full life story, which helped me get a measure of the man and make sense of some of the events that had happened during my engagements with him in the early 1980s...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.