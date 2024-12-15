Volunteer to beat the Christmas blues, experts advise
Volunteering in December — when loneliness and grief stand out starkly against exhortations to be jolly — allows individuals to connect, to the benefit of all, writes Claire Keeton
15 December 2024 - 00:00
“We serve people and this also heals those who are serving. Volunteering has a dual effect,” says chef John Blaauw, who worked in five-star hotels before joining Ladles of Love in Cape Town, which feeds about 450 people a day. Cutting parsley off a hanging herb garden, he says: “It’s a joyful job, so I jump out of bed every morning.”..
