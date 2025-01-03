Insight

A force to be reckoned with: Dada Masilo danced like a dervish

She was famed for infusing classic ballets such as ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘Giselle’ with African dance

05 January 2025 - 00:00
Joy Mphande Journalist

While news of Dada Masilo’s death continues to send shock waves through the dance community, those who knew her have shared their memories and paid tribute to an incredible talent whose passing is a great loss to the community...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mkhize Hogarth
  2. Lebo M: The township dreamer who gave the world its anthem Insight
  3. OSCAR VAN HEERDEN | Trump has South Africa in his sights this year Opinion
  4. MIKE SILUMA | National dialogue: watershed or waste of time? Opinion
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | GNU is yet to stop SA's slide towards a failed state Opinion

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS