A beacon of science: Prof Robert J Wilkinson awarded OBE
Curiosity is the key to detecting epidemics, says UCT TB doyen
19 January 2025 - 00:00
“The next emerging infection — and there will be a next one — will not be detected by trawling through sewage or sequencing hundreds of millions of mosquitoes, but by the curiosity of doctors,” says UCT Prof Robert J Wilkinson, who has been named on the UK’s New Year Honours List. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.