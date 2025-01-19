What happens to a dream deferred
As a young man living under a bridge in Newtown, Mbuso Khoza dreamt of one day writing music for television. Here he tells Leonie Wagner that he didn't realise then it would take 20 years for that dream to materialise, and about how his life has led him to perform with the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
19 January 2025 - 00:00
Storm clouds begin to form over Johannesburg when I meet Mbuso Khoza at the Houghton Hotel. The midmorning bustle fills the lounge as the coffee machine sputters and hisses softly, blending with the hum of conversations and the clinking of champagne flutes. In preparation for a rehearsal with the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, Khoza sips on a healing vocal elixir of ginger, mint and honey...
