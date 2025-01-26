Insight

Go gently into the night

South African doctors share their personal experiences in Canada of assisted dying, a way out of suffering that is now legal in about a dozen countries

26 January 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Occasionally a French mastiff accompanies Dr Dirk Coetsee when he supports people choosing “to end their suffering on their own terms” through assisted dying, which is legal in Canada where he works...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘As medical practitioners, we should assist patients to have as gentle and ... News
  2. ‘I do not regret what I did’: Sean Davison, SA’s right-to-die activist, is free News
  3. NEWS FEATURE | Ultimate pain killer: doctor with cancer fights to the death for ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | It’s about the DA, not about John Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene Hogarth
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Tau needs to tread carefully with ArcelorMittal bailout Opinion
  4. Sihle expropriates a cabinet job Hogarth
  5. CARTOON | Expropriation Act draws ire of parties across political spectrum Opinion

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures