Go gently into the night
South African doctors share their personal experiences in Canada of assisted dying, a way out of suffering that is now legal in about a dozen countries
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Occasionally a French mastiff accompanies Dr Dirk Coetsee when he supports people choosing “to end their suffering on their own terms” through assisted dying, which is legal in Canada where he works...
