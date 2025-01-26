The Haarlem shuffle, Mzansi style
There’s one in Manhattan and a less famous one in the Western Cape. Obie Oberholzer visited the original in the Netherlands while travelling a long road
26 January 2025 - 00:03
This book is in no way a history book, but briefly illustrates the tremendous influence that the Dutch brought to South Africa, especially in its early beginnings. There are few nations whose history is as filled with turmoil, wars, hardships and a kaleidoscope of contrasts as South Africa’s...
