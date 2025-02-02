Insight

Glimmer of hope for Cape Town’s beleaguered baboons, and residents

Cycle of retributive killings of male baboons is peaking in Constantia’s ‘Bermuda triangle’

02 February 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“WARNING Wild cheetahs and snakes on these premises,” says a sign on spiked gates at the top of Bellevue Ave in Constantia, Cape Town, while an illustrated sign for another mansion lower down the street warns: “Owner shoots. Dog Bites.” This leafy area is a Bermuda Triangle for male baboons from the CT2 troop: one alpha after another has vanished here when its member pass through, four males in just over three months to January 17...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Likely killing of four male baboons in Cape Town causes chaos, trauma News
  2. Signs that humans might one day stop bickering about raiding baboons in Cape ... News

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Minibus taxi mafia must be crushed Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Lt-Gen Wiseman Mbambo Hogarth
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Like a frog in a pot, the DA doesn’t see the water starting to ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Trump’s insane rampage will affect us too Opinion
  5. HOGARTH | A militia by any other name... Hogarth

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges