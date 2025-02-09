IN PICS | Local looked lekker on the Sona red carpet
MPs' sartorial selections were in the main Proudly South African, though some relied on the cachet of imported luxury labels to cut a dash on the big day
09 February 2025 - 00:00
Cape Town City Hall stood bathed in golden light as a flock of seagulls twisted and turned in the afternoon sky, their white wings slicing the crisp blue. As the birds wheeled and dived above the streets below, snipers barely noticeable against the sandstone rooftops got into position...
