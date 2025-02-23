Insight

Gambling skyrockets as betting shifts from street dens to smartphones

Super easy accessibility has led to a spike in people seeking help for addiction to losing their money

23 February 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

“I need luck, luck!” says a woman in a black suit, Adidas sneakers and stockings on a scorching day in Cape Town, handing two R100 notes to a bookie to play the UK Lotto. The betting operation, inside a bar in Claremont, attracted more than a dozen punters over the lunch hour this week...

