Insight

Let's talk about menopause

There is still a silence surrounding menopause, with many people not knowing what it is or what to do about the symptoms hijacking their body

09 March 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The knowledge gap on menopause in South Africa is immense. Many women, men and GPs are uninformed about the physical and psychosocial fallout of peri-menopause and menopause in a country where an estimated 14% of women are older than 45...

